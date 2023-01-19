Home Cities Delhi

Don’t go ahead with Lokpal probe against MCD: Delhi HC

The only finding by the Lokpal was that there was massive illegal construction in South Delhi and precise role of the public servants was not forthcoming, the court said.

Published: 19th January 2023

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to not proceed with a probe ordered by the Lokpal against officials of the MCD over certain alleged unauthorised constructions in the city.Hearing a plea moved by MCD against Lokapal’s orders, Justice Prathiba M Singh restrained the CBI from initiating the probe. The central agency is yet to file an FIR in the case.

“Considering the nature of the matter, the CBI shall not proceed with the investigation. However, if a specific complaint is received by the Lokpal against other officials or unauthorised constructions, there would be no interdiction on the authority proceeding as per the law,” the court ordered.

The only finding by the Lokpal was that there was massive illegal construction in South Delhi and precise role of the public servants was not forthcoming, the court said.There was an initial observation whether to stop the agency on a belief that Lokpal found something, Justice Singh noted. But an examination of the report of the Central Vigilance Commission showed that no inquiry has been done at this stage, the court said.

“No specific allegations have been raised against concerned officials or against the MCD and other agencies,” it averred, saying it cannot be ordered an investigation against the whole department.

The matter was posted for April 25 for the next hearing after the issuance of notices to the respondents.
Opposing the Lokpal order of November 28 against its officials, MCD said, the anti-corruption authorities’ move was based on an ‘incoherent and general complaint’ from December 2021.As per it, the complainant expressed his dissatisfaction with obtaining data under the RTI regarding illegal and unauthorised construction in South Delhi.

