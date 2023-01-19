Home Cities Delhi

Extend para-athletes' benefits to deaf sportspersons as well: Delhi HC tells Centre 

The court observed the formulation of schemes and related benefits fell within the realm of government policy and it cannot issue directions.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to take a decision on extending certain benefits available to para-sportspeople to deaf athletes as well while observing the two have to be treated equally and cannot be discriminated against each other.

Justice Prathiba M Singh was dealing with petitions by four sportspersons having 100 per cent speech and hearing disabilities, including wrestlers Virender Singh and Sumit Dahiya.

The court observed the formulation of schemes and related benefits fell within the realm of government policy and it cannot issue directions.

It, therefore, asked the sports ministry to decide the issues raised by the petitioners in a time-bound manner.

The petitioners' counsel claimed certain schemes like those with post-retirement benefits were not available to hearing-impaired athletes, which was discriminatory in nature, and they ought to be treated at par with other para sportspeople.

"Issue of such schemes and benefits is in the realm of government policy and there can't be no doubt that the persons with a disability can't be discriminated," the court observed.

"There can't be no doubt that deaf and para sportsmen have to be treated equally and both can't be discriminated against each other. On the issues stated above, the Sports Ministry would take a decision in a manner which is fair," stated the court.

The petitioners' counsel, advocate Ajay Verma, said the parties before the court were specially-abled players who have won several medals and were aggrieved by the exclusion of deaf athletes from several schemes which were extended to para-athletes besides other sportspersons in general such as Target Olympic Podium Scheme and scheme for post-retirement benefits.

Counsel for the central government said the authorities will look into the grievances raised by the petitioners and decide them as a representation.

The court closed the proceedings in the matter after observing that the evolution of the petitions, filed in 2020, showed considerable changes have been brought in to encourage sportspersons, specifically those with a disability, and recognition in the form of a cash reward and other benefits have been extended to para sportspeople as well as those in blind and deaf sports.

