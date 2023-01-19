Home Cities Delhi

L-G trying to appease his boss: Sisodia

Addressing the Delhi Assembly on the third day of its session, Sisodia stressed that the Supreme Court has said the LG or administrator is bound by the aid and advice of the elected government.

Published: 19th January 2023

Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia during the Assembly session on Wednesday. (Photo| PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday slammed L-G VK Saxena, alleging he was acting like a “tribal chieftain to appease his big boss” by interfering in an elected government’s work.Sisodia said that while oppressing the people of Delhi, the L-G has forgotten that his job is not to obey the orders of his masters but to follow the statutes of the Constitution.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly on the third day of its session, Sisodia stressed that the Supreme Court has said the LG or administrator is bound by the aid and advice of the elected government.“By constantly bypassing the elected government, the L-G has insulted the Constitution, threatened our democracy, and is in contempt of the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court,” he said.

He added, “The L-G has threatened to suspend and transfer officers to get his unlawful orders executed, and the appointment of the presiding MCD officer and Haj committee members in an unconstitutional manner, is a prime example of this,” he said.

He said that the constitution gave the L-G the task of handling the Delhi Police, but he paid no attention in regard to this. “His sole task and achievement has been to bypass the government. A young woman is dragged 12 km in a car and brutally murdered by a BJP leader, but the L-G did nothing against the BJP leader,” he said.

Sisodia further added that Saxena will neither talk about land and the land mafia, nor about law and order and the police.  “I would like to request the L-G that he is on a constitutional post and it is his responsibility to follow the Constitution. He needs to work for the public, not to appease his Big Boss,” said Sisodia.

