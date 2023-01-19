Sadar Bazar traders hold protest outside Delhi LG House against sealing of 25 shops 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Traders of Sadar Bazar on Thursday staged a protest outside the Lieutenant Governor House here against the sealing of 25 shops in the market.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), the traders' organisation of the Aam Aadmi Party, has also written a letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on the issue.

Earlier this month, 25 shops were sealed in Sadar Bazar in Old Delhi while five others received a notice to vacate their premises.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal said due to the sealing action in Sadar Bazar, shopkeepers of other markets have also become panic-stricken.

"Traders are getting sealing threats. At present, there is no government in the MCD in Delhi and the control of the MCD is with the LG, all officers are reporting to the LG only," Goyal said.

In the letter to the LG, Goyal said till the new government is formed in the MCD, no sealing action should be taken. We want the issue of sealing should be discussed in the MCD House, he added.

"Anyway, Delhi's master plan 2041 is about to come and it is written that the market which has more than 70 per cent commercial activity comes under the category of the commercial market," the letter read.

"The order for sealing action was issued on 11 April 2022. But action has taken place after 10 months. What were the officers doing till now? Why were the shops suddenly sealed after 10 months? The role of officers is under suspicion, it should be investigated," it added.

