Delhi Assembly: Amid din, all protesting BJP MLAs taken out of House

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All the eight BJP legislators were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday as they raised slogans against the Arvind Kejriwal government relentlessly and accused it of being “anti-farmer”.The BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri later staged a protest inside the assembly premises carrying miniature ploughs.

Party leaders and workers also staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly over the “unfair compensation” given to farmers at Nangli Zafarpur village.“There is less compensation on land acquisition and no subsidy is given on agricultural appliances. No hospital, colleges or sewer lines have been laid in villages of Delhi during eight years of the AAP government,” Bidhuri charged.

The BJP MLAs tried to raise the farmers issue but could not do so as the AAP legislators were also protesting over the alleged sabotaging of the Kejriwal government’s works by officers.The BJP legislators were marshalled out as they continued to raise slogans against the Kejriwal government, accusing it of being “anti farmer, when the House finally settled down for business.

“We were scheduled to ask questions from the Kejriwal government over the farmers issue under Rule 280 (special mention) but the AAP legislators conspired to stall it by coming to the Well of the House and wasting the time reserved for special mention for the MLAs,” said BJP MLA Abhay Verma.

