FIR lodged after ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ surfaces on walls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Republic Day, a wall in the national capital was found covered with graffiti reading ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ and ‘Referendum 2020’ after which the police came into action and removed it.

“In the early morning hours, multiple graffiti raising objectionable slogans appeared in the area of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi and other parts of west Delhi,” a senior Delhi Police official said.He said as soon as information was received regarding these objectionable graffitis, the police immediately removed them.

The police have registered a case under sections 153 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian penal Code has been registered at the Special Cell Police Station and begun investigating it.

