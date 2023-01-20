Home Cities Delhi

FIR lodged after ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ surfaces on walls

A senior Delhi Police official said as soon as information was received regarding these objectionable graffitis, the police immediately removed them.

Published: 20th January 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab, Pakistan Punjab, Khalistan

Representational image (Express Illustration| Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Republic Day, a wall in the national capital was found covered with graffiti reading ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ and ‘Referendum 2020’ after which the police came into action and removed it.

“In the early morning hours, multiple graffiti raising objectionable slogans appeared in the area of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi and other parts of west Delhi,” a senior Delhi Police official said.He said as soon as information was received regarding these objectionable graffitis, the police immediately removed them.

The police have registered a case under sections 153 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian penal Code has been registered at the Special Cell Police Station and begun investigating it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic Day graffiti Khalistan Zindabad Referendum 2020 Paschim Vihar
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp