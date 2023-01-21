Delhi: Gym owner shot dead, accused held 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two people, including a national-level silver medallist of Judo, who was involved in a murder case in the national capital were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police from the India-Nepal border, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Inder Wardhan Sharma (36) and Ravi Kumar (30), allegedly shot dead a gym owner in Delhi in 2022. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said a murder case was registered on the complaint of an eye witness who reported that he was working as Manager in the gym owned by Mahender Aggarwal.

As per his statement, two persons carrying arms in their hands entered his office and fired multiple rounds at him. Aggarwal was immediately taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a man named Inder Vardhan Sharma used to work as a manager in the gym being run by the deceased.

It was further revealed that some time back a dispute arose between both over the issue of salary and Aggarwal lodged a complaint of kidnapping against Sharma and the latter was also arrested.

NEW DELHI: Two people, including a national-level silver medallist of Judo, who was involved in a murder case in the national capital were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police from the India-Nepal border, an official said on Friday. The accused, identified as Inder Wardhan Sharma (36) and Ravi Kumar (30), allegedly shot dead a gym owner in Delhi in 2022. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said a murder case was registered on the complaint of an eye witness who reported that he was working as Manager in the gym owned by Mahender Aggarwal. As per his statement, two persons carrying arms in their hands entered his office and fired multiple rounds at him. Aggarwal was immediately taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead. During the investigation, it was revealed that a man named Inder Vardhan Sharma used to work as a manager in the gym being run by the deceased. It was further revealed that some time back a dispute arose between both over the issue of salary and Aggarwal lodged a complaint of kidnapping against Sharma and the latter was also arrested.