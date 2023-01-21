MG Hector goes premium!

Home Cities Delhi

The MG Hector took the market by storm when it was first introduced. The large urban SUV ushered in a level of premiumness and features that were not seen in this segment before and coupled with powerful engine options and a ton of space on board, the Hector was undoubtedly a winning formula. 

Now, the Hector has gone in for its first big makeover and MG has ensured that it is more than just a nip-and-tuck job, for the tech on board has improved as well. From a design standpoint, the Hector sports a new diamond mesh grille and a rear LED tail light that runs across the back with a blade like motif. The panels and overall design remain the same. 

The cabin boasts a premium air to it and MG has done a stellar job in upping their game in terms of fit and finish. Taking centre stage is the large 14-inch touchscreen interface, which happens to be the biggest in its segment! It is the central unit that offers you access to all the features on board the next-generation Hector and is a delight to use.

It is rather intuitive and also has built-in controls for you to open and close the panoramic sunroof with a simple slider. The next-generation Hector boasts over 75 connected features and also gets a range of voice commands that allow you to control various vehicle features including ambient lighting.

The biggest change is the inclusion of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) package. A total of 11 active features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure assist, and a novel feature called traffic jam assist, make the Hector a rather safe machine to travel in.

The expected price of this car is Rs 20 lakh

