New courses in medical colleges will boost skills of professionals: Delhi Deputy CM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday announced that it will introduce new courses in its medical colleges. The government said that these courses will give a push to enhance the professional skills of nurses, pathologists, paramedics, and physiotherapists, among others.

According to the report, the courses include one year Post Basic Diploma in Oncology Nursing at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, BSC Nursing Programme in Delhi Pharmaceuticals Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), Master of Physiotherapy (Sports) at Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Physiotherapy, re-validation of 3 years BSc (Medical Technology, Radiotherapy) at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, BSc. in Medical Laboratories in Hindu Rao Hospital, and a continuation of Bachelor of Physiotherapy Program at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Institute of Physical Disabilities.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The Covid pandemic was an eye-opener for all of us and made us realise that besides doctors, we need well-trained paramedics, nurses, physiotherapists and pathologists, in large numbers to cater to the health needs of the citizens.”

He added, “These courses will give a push to enhance the skills of various health professionals who play a major role in day-to-day needs at the hospitals. This in turn will help the government in providing better and world-class healthcare services to the people of Delhi.”

Along with the new courses, he also approved the upgradation of the Panna Dai School of Nursing to BSc. Nursing College for imparting 4 years BSc. (Nursing) program with intake capacity of 40 +10 percent EWS students for the academic session 2022-23.

Speaking at the Delhi Education Summit, the deputy chief minister said, “The problem in the national capital’s school education was leakages in the system’s foundation and the missing dots in its policies.”

