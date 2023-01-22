Conman Sukesh alleges Nora was jealous of Jacqueline

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Saturday claimed that Actor Nora Fatehi was ‘jealous’ of co-actor Jacqueline Fernandez and was always ‘brainwashing’ him to leave Jacqueline and start dating her. “Nora used to call me atleast 10 times a day and if I don’t answer her call she used to keep on calling me,” Sukesh said in his fresh statement sent through his lawyer Ashok K Singh.

“As I and Jacqueline were in a serious relationship, I started avoiding Nora, but she kept irritating me by calling and also, asking me to help bobby (reported as Nora’s relative) in setting up a music production company which I did, also she kept sending me multiple pictures of Hermes bags and jewelry that she wanted, which I obliged by giving her, which she was using till date, ask her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produce as she does not have, as the bags are worth more than 2 crores,” it read.

Singh said he was sharing the statement as his client Sukesh given it when he went to meet him at Mandoli jail No 13. Sukesh said, Nora first gave a different statement before ED which is admissible in court and also is an evidence. Now before EO and a magistrate, the entire statement has changed and new stories allege that ‘she is being manipulated and ideas are implemented by her with a malafide mind.” He also referred Big Boss fame Nikki Tamboli.

