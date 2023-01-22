Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP to hold executive meeting on Jan 27, 28

According to a senior BJP member the first session of the executive will be held in the state office on the evening of January 27th in which senior leaders and state officials also will participate.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state executive meeting of Delhi BJP will be held on January 27 and 28. It will be chaired by the State Working President Virendra Sachdeva, said the  Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.

State General Secretary,  Kuljeet Singh Chahal and  State Vice President  Ashok Goyal Devraha will in charge and co-in charge the organising team. While the State General Secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh is the head of the arrangements.

