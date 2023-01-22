Home Cities Delhi

MCD's online service to get license for rooftops eateries begins

Apart from this, all the process of granting license by Municipal Corporation of Delhi will also be completed through online medium, it added.

By Express News Service
NEW DELHI: To promote the ease of doing business, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started an online facility for traders who require a license to serve food in open terraces or areas. The application and issuance of this specific license will be done through online mode. The interested traders can apply for the license with all the necessary documents on the official website of the civic body.

“In pursuance of ‘Ease of Doing Business’, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken a special initiative for the convenience of traders and has made online the facility of obtaining license for serving food in open area/terrace/ part terrace under the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act. 2020.

To make the system transparent and simple, the process of obtaining license is also being made online, so that the applicant can be given license easily without any delay and without getting entangled in any complicated process,” the MCD said in a statement.

The civic body said that the applicant will have to visit the official website of the MCD and upload all the related documents in the PDF format as per the guidelines provided, as well as deposit the prescribed fee online. Apart from this, all the process of granting license by Municipal Corporation of Delhi will also be completed through online medium, it added.

The civic body put a list of pre-requisites, including no objection certificate from the concerned owner, building structural safety certificate from the registered engineer, an indemnity bond, fulfillment of fire safety norms existing norm, and that the area should not be in front of other shops in the building.

