Three held, including a minor, for firing in Delhi's Gautampuri

They identified the two accused as Mohammed Sabir (22) and Mohammed Mosaif (20). 

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Love-affair on the social media platform Instagram turned ugly when a user found out that the girl he was chatting with is a boy. In order to teach him a lesson, the deceived person fired bullets outside the house of the one who tricked him, said a Delhi Police official on Saturday.

Cops have arrested three persons including a 17-year-old minor in Gautampuri, North-East Delhi. The police immediately searched for the accused and nabbed them within 24 hours of the incident. They identified the two accused as Mohammed Sabir (22) and Mohammed Mosaif (20). 

“During interrogation, they confessed disclosed that one of the accused (minor) used to chat with a girl on Instagram. He got infatuated with her. But later, he came to know that the girl he was chatting with was a boy (the complainant in this case) who was impersonating himself as a girl on Instagram by uploading a girl’s picture in his profile.” said Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East).

He added that when he came to know that the complainant has made fun of him, he got upset and decided to teach him a lesson. The minor had arranged a country-made pistol and threatened him outside the complainant’s house. The police recovered the pistol, two live cartridges and one fired cartridge.

