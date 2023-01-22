Home Cities Delhi

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi for resisting snatching, two minors held

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Maidan Garhi police station.

Published: 22nd January 2023 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in south Delhi's Maidna Garhi area, police said on Sunday. Two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the murder, they said.

The police received information about a body lying near Radha Krishna Mandir in the Telephone Mohalla at 2.23 pm on Saturday. They found that the body bore several stab wounds and a deep cut on the throat, a senior officer said.

The victim was identified as Harsh, a resident of Sanjay Colony in Bhati Mines.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Maidan Garhi police station.

During the investigation, the police checked footage from CCTV cameras in the area and apprehended the two juveniles, the senior officer said. One of the juveniles had allegedly snatched the victim's mobile phone. When Harsh tried to resist, the minor stabbed him several times and slit his throat.

The victim's mobile phone, SIM card and the knife used to kill him were recovered from the duo, the police said. His post-mortem is being conducted at AIIMS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi attach snatching
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp