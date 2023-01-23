Home Cities Delhi

Delhi cops nab three criminals in encounter, one of them stabbed cop multiple times

Badly injured in the incident, the police personnel was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be stable. He is undergoing treatment for a deep stab injury.

Published: 23rd January 2023 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Encounter, Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A criminal who had allegedly stabbed a Delhi Police personnel multiple times was nabbed during a brief exchange of fire where the accused person received two bullet injuries, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sunny alias shooter, had stabbed Head Constable Rinku.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday evening the staff of Chhawla police station were on beat motorcycle patrolling in the Qutub Vihar area when they were received information of a quarrel and assault.

"A PCR call regarding the quarrel was also received at 8.30 pm. The patrolling staff rushed to the spot where it found that some boys had quarrelled with an auto driver," the DCP said.

Head Constable Rinku

The police personnel pursued the accused boys and caught one of them, Sunny alias shooter, who was a known criminal. However, the accused Sunny stabbed Head Constable Rinku multiple times and fled from the spot.

Badly injured in the incident, the police personnel was rushed to a nearby hospital. "His condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment for a deep stab injury. Senior officers have visited him and are ensuring the best possible medical care," DCP Vardhan said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and multiple teams were constituted to the nab the accused Sunny.

The official said the teams raided multiple locations throughout the night and around 2.30 am they received secret information about the presence of the accused criminals at Bhai-Bhai road, Qutub Vihar area.

Subsequently, a raid was conducted at the specified location but as the cops reached there, they came under heavy fire from the accused criminals.

"The police team also retaliated in self-defence and fired three rounds of which two bullets hit the accused Sunny on his legs. He was shifted to hospital immediately and is under treatment," the official said.

In the operation, the police nabbed three criminals including the accused Sunny. A country-made pistol with three live cartridges and a button-actuated knife was recovered from their possession.

The official said the investigation is still underway as the search for other co-accused is still going on.

