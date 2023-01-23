Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner: LBS-999 wireless, portableBT speaker 'STORM' and many more

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Published: 23rd January 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

TAKE THE PARTY ALONG

Lapcare has recently launched the LBS-999 wireless BT speaker STORM. The portable speaker is IPX 5 rated and can be used by the pool. It also provides more than 10 hours on a charge and comes with true stereo sound quality, even allowing you to make calls. It also provides connectivity via Micro SD, FM and AUX. Available at leading stores online/offline.  lapcare.com

Keep your devices juiced up

Syska Armour P2066 is a 20000mAH  Power Bank with Dual USB and Type C outputs. The power bank looks elegant and comes with an aperture for viewing the internals as well as the remaining power. On usage, P 2066 was efficient and gave three full charges for my iPhone and charged an iPad Air at good speed. This device took just a few hours to fully charge up. A unique power bank from Syska. amazon.in and syska.co.in

SECURITY ON THE GO

Ring is a 24/7 Car cam, which is dual facing and acts as a dashboard security/safety camera. Two HD cameras detect and record movement in day/night conditions. There are also real-time alerts, Live View and Two way talk via the Ring app.  ring.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
STORM Lapcare
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp