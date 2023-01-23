Tech corner: LBS-999 wireless, portableBT speaker 'STORM' and many more

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

TAKE THE PARTY ALONG

Lapcare has recently launched the LBS-999 wireless BT speaker STORM. The portable speaker is IPX 5 rated and can be used by the pool. It also provides more than 10 hours on a charge and comes with true stereo sound quality, even allowing you to make calls. It also provides connectivity via Micro SD, FM and AUX. Available at leading stores online/offline. lapcare.com

Keep your devices juiced up

Syska Armour P2066 is a 20000mAH Power Bank with Dual USB and Type C outputs. The power bank looks elegant and comes with an aperture for viewing the internals as well as the remaining power. On usage, P 2066 was efficient and gave three full charges for my iPhone and charged an iPad Air at good speed. This device took just a few hours to fully charge up. A unique power bank from Syska. amazon.in and syska.co.in

SECURITY ON THE GO

Ring is a 24/7 Car cam, which is dual facing and acts as a dashboard security/safety camera. Two HD cameras detect and record movement in day/night conditions. There are also real-time alerts, Live View and Two way talk via the Ring app. ring.com

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list TAKE THE PARTY ALONG Lapcare has recently launched the LBS-999 wireless BT speaker STORM. The portable speaker is IPX 5 rated and can be used by the pool. It also provides more than 10 hours on a charge and comes with true stereo sound quality, even allowing you to make calls. It also provides connectivity via Micro SD, FM and AUX. Available at leading stores online/offline. lapcare.com Keep your devices juiced up Syska Armour P2066 is a 20000mAH Power Bank with Dual USB and Type C outputs. The power bank looks elegant and comes with an aperture for viewing the internals as well as the remaining power. On usage, P 2066 was efficient and gave three full charges for my iPhone and charged an iPad Air at good speed. This device took just a few hours to fully charge up. A unique power bank from Syska. amazon.in and syska.co.in SECURITY ON THE GO Ring is a 24/7 Car cam, which is dual facing and acts as a dashboard security/safety camera. Two HD cameras detect and record movement in day/night conditions. There are also real-time alerts, Live View and Two way talk via the Ring app. ring.com