Visitors to get tour of heritage sites on e-bikes in Delhi

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Visitors to the heritage sites in the city will now be able to take the guided tour through e-vehicles as the MCD has now granted permission for it under the Public Bicycle Sharing and Shared Micro Mobility System Policy.

Amit Bhardwaj, Additional Deputy Commissioner (MCD), RP Cell, said that the initiative will start off with the tour of the seven gates of Shahjanabad on Sunday mornings.“We will extend the tour to other heritage sites as well,” the senior official said.

“The heritage tour of Shahjahanabad will start from Kashmiri Gate and end at Delhi Gate covering all the 7 gates in a 3-hour long ride on e-bikes. The visitors will be provided with maps and refreshments containing popular delicacies of Old Delhi,” he added. Officials also said that the initiative will add to G 20 preparedness of providing excellent transport logistics for the tourist circuit of the city.

The corporation has associated with a private vendor, Yulu, for this initiative. Officials said the bikes can also be used for commuting. Citizens can ride and cherish the city’s glorious heritage and legacy on e-bikes, the official said, adding, “many more heritage circuits will be covered in the future”.

“The e-bikes can be used by any common man from a dedicated Yulu app at very nominal rates. We expect the public will use the service to enjoy the rich heritage of the city and also use it for their last-mile connectivity needs,” Bhardwaj said.

The e-bikes can be used by any person using the Yulu app at a very nominal rate, the statement said, adding that the MCD expects that people will use the service, enjoy the city’s rich heritage, and also use the vehicles for last-mile connectivity needs. India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings and events during its yearlong Presidency of the influential group which will culminate with an annual summit on September 9 and 10.

Meanwhile, civic authorities have built a park in the Lajpat Nagar market area and decorated it with sculptural art, while plans are afoot to install public art at other places also to enhance the look and feel of the city for the G20 meetings. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena inaugurated the park built by the MCD and it's located in the middle of the market, near gate No.5 of the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station, a senior official said.

To increase the beauty of the park, different types of shrubs and flowering plants have been planted, while elephant sculptures made of stone have been installed as part of public arts, he said. Officials said the MCD has also planned to install public artworks at some other places such as Greater Kailash-2 M Block Market, South Extension Part-2 Market, Green belts located in Lajpat Nagar 2 Market, PVR Saket area, Karol Bagh Market, Chandni Chowk, Surajmal Vihar Market, an amphitheatre located in Defense Colony 2 Market, Hauz Khas Market, among others.

