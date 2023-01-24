AIIMS opens doors for docs from other hosps for med chief

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors from other top medical institutes will now be able to join the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as the medical superintendent (MS) as the premier institute has amended rules for recruitment at the coveted post. So far, the selection for the top post has been done through direct recruitment from the institute’s own faculty.

According to the amendment notification obtained by this newspaper, the MS will be appointed “on deputation” for a period of up to five years, including the extension. “In the beginning, a provision will be made to make a candidate (outside AIIMS) the MS for three years. A subsequent two-year extension of service can also be granted,” a senior official familiar with the development said.

While there is no official response from the institute, sources said that apart from adding a deputation period, no major change has been made in the existing recruitment rules. While the initiative will be new for the AIIMS, it has been in practice for years since top doctors from the institutes are sent to take charge of other central hospitals on deputation.

Current director Dr M Srinivas was deputed to ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad in 2016 before taking charge of the AIIMS. He was professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery.

The move is aimed at bringing transparency to the functioning of the institute, according to hospital sources. “We cannot deny the possibility of favouritism when an existing faculty member is appointed to the top post. Besides, many questionable decisions by their predecessors may also remain unanswered.

An outsider is expected to be more fair and just in delivering an audit of its previous office holders,” another senior official said. However, the decision has garnered mixed reactions from the faculty members, with many claiming that due procedure has not been followed while making the amendment to the rules of recruitment. Doctors said that amendments for recruitment to such crucial positions need approval from the Governing Body and Institute Body of the AIIMS.

Criteria: 14 yr of teaching or research experience

Initially, a candidate will be made medical superintendent for three yrs; Subsequently, 2-yr extension of service can also be granted

Candidate should possess 14 years of teaching or research experience after obtaining PG qualification in the specialty or Master’s Degree in Hospital Administration

NEW DELHI: Doctors from other top medical institutes will now be able to join the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as the medical superintendent (MS) as the premier institute has amended rules for recruitment at the coveted post. So far, the selection for the top post has been done through direct recruitment from the institute’s own faculty. According to the amendment notification obtained by this newspaper, the MS will be appointed “on deputation” for a period of up to five years, including the extension. “In the beginning, a provision will be made to make a candidate (outside AIIMS) the MS for three years. A subsequent two-year extension of service can also be granted,” a senior official familiar with the development said. While there is no official response from the institute, sources said that apart from adding a deputation period, no major change has been made in the existing recruitment rules. While the initiative will be new for the AIIMS, it has been in practice for years since top doctors from the institutes are sent to take charge of other central hospitals on deputation. Current director Dr M Srinivas was deputed to ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad in 2016 before taking charge of the AIIMS. He was professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery. The move is aimed at bringing transparency to the functioning of the institute, according to hospital sources. “We cannot deny the possibility of favouritism when an existing faculty member is appointed to the top post. Besides, many questionable decisions by their predecessors may also remain unanswered. An outsider is expected to be more fair and just in delivering an audit of its previous office holders,” another senior official said. However, the decision has garnered mixed reactions from the faculty members, with many claiming that due procedure has not been followed while making the amendment to the rules of recruitment. Doctors said that amendments for recruitment to such crucial positions need approval from the Governing Body and Institute Body of the AIIMS. Criteria: 14 yr of teaching or research experience Initially, a candidate will be made medical superintendent for three yrs; Subsequently, 2-yr extension of service can also be granted Candidate should possess 14 years of teaching or research experience after obtaining PG qualification in the specialty or Master’s Degree in Hospital Administration