Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS opens doors for docs from other hosps for med chief

According to the amendment notification obtained by this newspaper, the MS will be appointed “on deputation” for a period of up to five years, including the extension. 

Published: 24th January 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi AIIMS

Delhi AIIMS

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Doctors from other top medical institutes will now be able to join the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as the medical superintendent (MS) as the premier institute has amended rules for recruitment at the coveted post. So far, the selection for the top post has been done through direct recruitment from the institute’s own faculty.

According to the amendment notification obtained by this newspaper, the MS will be appointed “on deputation” for a period of up to five years, including the extension.  “In the beginning, a provision will be made to make a candidate (outside AIIMS) the MS for three years. A subsequent two-year extension of service can also be granted,” a senior official familiar with the development said.

While there is no official response from the institute, sources said that apart from adding a deputation period, no major change has been made in the existing recruitment rules. While the initiative will be new for the AIIMS, it has been in practice for years since top doctors from the institutes are sent to take charge of other central hospitals on deputation. 

Current director Dr M Srinivas was deputed to ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad in 2016 before taking charge of the AIIMS. He was professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery.
The move is aimed at bringing transparency to the functioning of the institute, according to hospital sources. “We cannot deny the possibility of favouritism when an existing faculty member is appointed to the top post. Besides, many questionable decisions by their predecessors may also remain unanswered.

An outsider is expected to be more fair and just in delivering an audit of its previous office holders,” another senior official said. However, the decision has garnered mixed reactions from the faculty members, with many claiming that due procedure has not been followed while making the amendment to the rules of recruitment. Doctors said that amendments for recruitment to such crucial positions need approval from the Governing Body and Institute Body of the AIIMS.

Criteria: 14 yr of teaching or research experience

  •   Initially, a candidate will be made medical superintendent for three yrs; Subsequently, 2-yr extension of service can also be granted
  •   Candidate should possess 14 years of teaching or research experience after obtaining PG qualification in the specialty or Master’s Degree in Hospital Administration
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doctors AIIMS amended rules recruitment
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp