Delhi: 136 schemes to improve infra in villages

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday said that in order to ensure development in the villages of the national capital, the Delhi Rural Development Board has approved 136 schemes for the same. Under this, development works related to roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, crematoriums and sports grounds will be done.

A budget of Rs 175 crore has been set aside for the implementation of the schemes and instructed officers to complete the projects in time. Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai said that the government will take all necessary steps to improve the condition of roads, parks, small drains and multipurpose community halls in all village areas.

In a meeting of Delhi Village Development Board, Rai stressed for time-bound action by the department concerned in the project files of village development. He also directed the main executing agency of village development works viz. Irrigation & Flood Control Department to expedite preparation of project estimates and also execution of sanctioned projects within the given time-frame.

“The Delhi government is committed to providing basic facilities to the people of Delhi living in urban areas as well as providing facilities to the people living in village areas. These development works related to the development department are being done through Irrigation and Flood Control Department, MCD and other government departments,” Rai added.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor V K Saxena on Monday inaugurated 13 multipurpose vehicles equipped with anti-fog sprinklers and anti-clogging facilities to clean the city’s streets. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has procured 28 such vehicles from the Ministry of Environment, officials said, adding that 13 were flagged off and the rest will come by February 15. The cost of each vehicle is Rs 35.95 lakh, they said.

