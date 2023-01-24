Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Boy stabbed to death, two minor boys arrested

According to the official, the accused, both minors, committed the murder in front of many people only to show off their hooliganism.

By Ujwal Jalali
NEW DELHI: A 18-year-old was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight in the national capital’s Maidan Garhi area following which two minor boys were nabbed for the crime, an official said on Sunday.According to the official, the accused, both minors, committed the murder in front of many people only to show off their hooliganism.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said a PCR call was received at Maidan Garhi Police Station that a body was lying near Radha Krishna Mandir, Telephone Mohalla after which the police reached the spot and found the body. “There were several stab marks on the body. Deep cut was also there on the throat,” the DCP said, adding the body was identified as Harsh, a resident of Kalu Ram Chowk, Sanjay Colony.

The scene of crime was thoroughly inspected by the crime team (forensics) of the Delhi Police and all relevant exhibits were lifted from the spot after which the body of the deceased was shifted to AIIM mortuary.Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and began probing the incident.

“After interrogating people, scrutinizing CCTV footage of the cameras installed on the way leading to the jungle, we zeroed in on the people who were seen in the CCTV footage and were last seen with the deceased,” the DCP said.

Two minor boys, both residents of Sanjay Colony Bhati Mines were apprehended and upon sustained interrogation both confessed to their involvement in the murder.The weapon of offence (a knife), mobile phone with SIM card of the deceased, clothes and shoes worn by the accused at the time of incident (blood stained)  have been recovered.

