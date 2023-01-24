Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: DoE seeks suggestion to improve education atmosphere

The move comes in the backdrop of an incident, in which a 29-year-old teacher was allegedly stabbed by a student inside a government school in west Delhi’s Inderpuri last week. 

Published: 24th January 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

The DoE has sought suggestions from the stakeholders of schools including teachers, students and their parents to bring out improvements in the academic atmosphere. (File Photo)

The DoE has sought suggestions from the stakeholders of schools including teachers, students and their parents to bring out improvements in the academic atmosphere. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has sought suggestions from the stakeholders of schools including teachers, students and their parents to bring out improvements in the academic atmosphere, officials said.

The move comes in the backdrop of an incident, in which a 29-year-old teacher was allegedly stabbed by a student inside a government school in west Delhi’s Inderpuri last week. Issuing a circular, the DoE said, “Despite a generally congenial atmosphere in our schools, at times, freak incidents of violence pose a threat to the overall safety and security of our students and teachers. In this regard, suggestions of all stakeholders - including teachers, parents and students - are invited on how to make atmosphere of schools more convivial so that our schools remain safe.”     

The DoE has asked the collaborators to mail their suggestions to schbranch@hotmail.com within a week. Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting with education department officials where measures to prevent such attacks on school teachers in future were discussed.

The teacher attacked on January 19 was identified as Bhudev. He takes physical education classes in the school, police said, adding that the 18-year-old accused has been arrested. According to police, the victim had scolded the accused student in the past for not wearing the school uniform properly.

Last week, when the teacher pulled up three students on the staircase over the same issue, one of them allegedly took out a knife and stabbed him, they said.  Bhudev hails from Rohtak in Haryana and had joined the school only in September last year. He has a daughter and his wife is pregnant, police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
education atmosphere suggestions improvements
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp