Delhi Police files over 6600-page charge sheet in Shraddha Walkar murder case

The court extended the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days till February 7.

Published: 24th January 2023 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (Photo | PTI)

Aaftab Amin Poonawala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a 6,629-page charge sheet against Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Mehrauli murder case in the Saket court here which extended his judicial custody by two weeks to February 7.

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces before dumping them in different parts of the city across several days.

When Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla asked how many pages were there in the charge sheet, the investigating officer said it has 6,629 pages.

"It is voluminous," the judge said.

"The charge sheet has finally been placed before the court today," he added.

The court extended Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days till February 7.

Poonawala was produced before the court through video conferencing on expiry of his judicial custody on Tuesday.

He informed the court that he wanted to change his present advocate M S Khan.

ALSO READ| Aaftab will kill me, cut me into pieces: Shraddha's letter to police in 2020

