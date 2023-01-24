Home Cities Delhi

Man held for misbehaving with SpiceJet staffer at IGI  

According to the official, a PCR Call was received at 4.39 pm stating that a passenger had molested a cabin crew in SpiceJet flight No. 8133 from Delhi to Hyderabad.

SpiceJet flight (File Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A man was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman crew member of SpiceJet airlines when it was about to take off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital, an official said on Monday.

According to the official, a PCR Call was received at 4.39 pm stating that a passenger had molested a cabin crew in SpiceJet flight No. 8133 from Delhi to Hyderabad. “The PCR call was made by the security officer Sushant Srivastava of SpiceJet airlines,” Deputy commissioner of police (IGI) Ravi Kumar Singh said. The accused passenger, identified as Absar Alam, a resident of Jamia Nagar, was travelling with his family to Hyderabad.

“During the take off, Absar Alam misbehaved with one lady crew member after which the alleged person (Absar) was offloaded and taken to police station by the security staff of SpiceJet and PCR staff,” the DCP said. Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and the accused was arrested. Further probe in the incident is on, the 
official added.

