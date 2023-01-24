Want to send govt school teachers abroad to gain best experience, says CM Kejriwal

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday interacted with teachers and school heads of the government schools went to Finland, Singapore and Cambridge for training under the government’s programmes.He said that the teachers have played a crucial role in the revolution of education. Every government school in the city became a symbol of change. Teacher training and world-class infrastructure changed the atmosphere of the system. “We wanted our government schools to be better than private schools. Now, we want the government schools to be better than the best schools across the world. India will progress only when we provide good education to the children,” the chief minister said. He added, “Prevalence of feudal mindset in the country makes people question what is the need to send teachers who teach poor children in government schools abroad for training.”Kejriwal said that for the first time, they are trying to provide the world’s best training to teachers and principals of government schools in Delhi. He said that the experience that one gets by visiting Trinity’s labs and Stephen Hawking’s college cannot be gained through seminars. He said that he wants school teachers to gain best experience in foreign countries, amid a tussle with the Lieutenant Governor over city government’s proposal to send teachers to foreign countries for training. He said his government will keep sending teachers abroad for the benefit of the students, though he himself has been to any foreign country only twice in the past eight years as a chief minister.