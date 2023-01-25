A clash you don’t want to miss

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

Two years ago, I wrote an article on how I spent hours on Supercell’s Brawl Stars, the most unserious third-person shooter game to ever exist. The last few weeks lent me only sparing bits of time to engage in another casual mobile game. I was tempted. Supercell has an absolute chokehold over the time I spend on casual games. I installed Clash of Clans (CoC).

While civilisation building games can be daunting to a new gamer, CoC has made the experience of a strategy game incredibly simple and rewarding. I sometimes just login to the app to hear the gentle clink of gold being mined in my tiny village. The game is simple. As a humble conqueror of a new village, you seek to expand it. In colourful and bold letters, the game gives you a quick walkthrough. Build buildings, build defenses. Mine gold and generate elixir.

Soon enough, you have an army of a twenty that is impatient to storm another village. Now here’s where the game gives you a choice. While inherently a multiplayer game that requires you to forge alliances with other villages, you can also venture alone in its single player campaign. Well, you won’t really have a choice to start with. Clans are incredibly cliquish and elite. I initially got kicked out of every clan I joined. But this doesn’t really matter.

Even if you aren’t part of a clan, the game passively generates wealth and improves the village. Tiny village attacks are hands-off too—all that is required is to set off the right combination of fighters in different directions and watch them destroy everything in sight. A few weeks, and you would now have the goodwill required to bump you up on the clan’s radar—where you can join in on bigger battles.

But the smartest part of Supercell’s best-known game is its ability to keep bringing you back. There are a dozen different controls squeezed into a tiny screen. There is always something you can do, and the notifications don’t fail to bring great news. It would tell you of a new trophy that you received, a completed building, a new event to join. However, Brawl Stars is still the casual game that I will champion; CoC may fare better if you have a willing clique to start a clan with you.

