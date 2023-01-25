Home Cities Delhi

Despite big majority in MCD, AAP running away from contests, alleges BJP

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that AAP sold tickets for the MCD polls and was now disrupting the mayor’s election because it fears its leaders may not vote for its mayoral candidate.

Published: 25th January 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

MCD, MCD Mayor election, Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Tight security arrangements at Civic Center during elections for Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Mayor.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  AAP is running away from the elections of mayor and deputy mayor despite having majority in the MCD, BJP leaders alleged after the House was adjourned amid a chaos on Tuesday. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the ‘goons’ of AAP behaved indecently with the BJP councillors and MPs. AAP is making fun of the Constitution. AAP councillors remained silent till the swearing-in process, but as the mayor’s election was about to take place, they started a ruckus. 

The mayor’s election has been disrupted once again by the councillors of the AAP which raises many questions, Tiwari said. “Why is AAP disrupting election of mayor repeatedly? Arvind Kejriwal should answer if his party was scared of elections despite having majority,” he said.

AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December last year. The BJP managed to win 104 wards. South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that AAP sold tickets for the MCD polls and was now disrupting the mayor’s election because it fears its leaders may not vote for the its mayoral candidate.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the way AAP “disrupted” the MCD House proceedings as soon as it reached the stage of mayor election its apparent that Kejriwal does not want Delhi to get a mayor.

“He fears that a mayor of a unified MCD may become more popular than him and become a potential threat to his political control,” Kapoor said. The MCD is an independent entity with a huge budget and the mayor gets as much media attention as the CM and Kejriwal fears this, he said.

The election of Delhi’s mayor was stalled for the second time this month as the House was adjourned till further notice by the LG-appointed presiding officer following ruckus, which prompted councillors of AAP to sit on a “dharna” against the BJP at the civic centre, demanding immediate poll.

Comments

