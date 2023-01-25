Easy to discuss blockades but facing them in life is different: Aleida Guevara

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sharing her experience about life under economic sanctions, Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara on Tuesday said that talking about ‘blockades’ is different from facing them in real life.

She said that because of ‘blockades’ by the United States, Cuba has been paying through the nose for medicines and milk powder. “It is easier to discuss blockades but experiencing them in life is different. We have been fighting against blockades for years and paying a heavy price for them. If America gets to know that Cuba is being bought medicines then the supplying company has to pay fines. America can withdraw investment if the country suspects that a company is doing business with Cuba,” said Aleida.

She was speaking at a public reception organised in her honour by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) in the national capital. Present on the occasion were CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, RJD MP Manoj Jha, Cuban ambassador Alejandro Simancas, and CPIM Polit Bureau member MA Baby.

Aleida further said that Cuba is able to fight America because of the unity of its people.

“A single person can’t bring change. It needs strength which comes with unity. We may have different skin tone, religion, belief and ideology but we all need to breathe to remain alive. It means we all are equal,” she said, who has been in India for about a week and visiting different cities. Speaking at the event, Yechury recalled the solidarity of Cuba and India and shared leadership in the non-aligned movement.

“We have an emotional connection of solidarity with Cuba. Expressing solidarity with Cuba means accelerating struggle in our country. A small country Cuba --standing against American imperialism for decades—has been an inspiration,” said the CPIM leaders.

Referring to the ongoing G20 presidency of India, Raja attacked the BJP Government at the Centre. He said the party in power claimed this (G20 presidency) is a big achievement but I ask whether the Prime Minister Narendra Modi could raise the issue of continuing blockades against Cuba.

