Fortress Delhi: Over 6,000 cops deployed for Republic Day parade security

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have made adequate security arrangements for safe conduction of the Republic Day parade. More than 6,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around the national capital. “We have made arrangements for around 70,000 people. The total deployment will be more than 6,000 police personnel,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal.

He said that both static and mobile Quick Response Teams will keep an eye to handle any untoward situation. “We have intensified the anti-terror measures in coordination with other agencies,” the DCP said.

Notably, the city is already under a heavy security cover after the intelligence agencies received inputs of a possible terror attack in the city in wake of the Republic day. The vehicles are being thoroughly checked at all the entry and exit points of Delhi.

“Delhi has always remained a target for anti-social elements. Threat perception is very high during such occasions. There are threat inputs and we have strengthened our security apparatus,” the official said.

The police have also secured the air space with ‘Counter Rogue Drone’ technology in and around the area where the celebrations will take place. The official said any flying object that breaches the security cordons in and around Kartavya Path will be taken care of.

The police have also installed 150 new CCTV cameras with some even having a feature of face recognition to keep an eye over the movement of every unsocial element. This time the police have also introduced a new security feature in the entry pass of the Republic Day parade. “Every pass or ticket has a QR code. The entry will only be given when that code is scanned and the person carrying it is identified and verified,” he said.

