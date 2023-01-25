Resident Doctors Association calls for protection law for doctors, bond-free medical education

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Resident Doctors Association, India has put a charter of ten demands to the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, including the formation of the Indian Medical Service in line with the Union Public Service Commission, enactment of Central Protection Act, giving allowance and bond-free medical education, among other demands.

FORDA president Dr Aviral Mathur said that their demands have been pending for years yet no action has been taken to address them. “We urge the government to address the issues at the earliest. We find many healthcare workers are often assaulted. We demand that Central Protection Act should be made,” said Mathur.

“Nursing students and nurses are provided risk hazards allowances but doctors are not. We should be given risk hazards allowances,” he added. The other demands included creation of permanent posts for doctors, provision of at least six months duration in ad-hoc posts, amendment of residency scheme, provision of uniform stipend for resident doctors, timely conduction of NEET PG exam and constitution of apex body which can conduct exams.

FORDA General Secretary Dr Sarvesh Kumar Pandey said that the doctors’ body will invite other medical associations to build more momentum for their demands. “We will invite organisations to disscus these issues. We will invite IMA,, FAIMA, DMA and Delhi-AIIMS RDA, All India Medical Association and other major associations. Around the first week of February, we expect that we meet these organisations and raise these issues collectively to the government,” he said.

Allowances, permanent posts, among demands

The other demands included creation of permanent posts for doctors, provision of at least six months duration in ad-hoc posts, amendment of residency scheme, provision of uniform stipend for resident doctors and timely conduction of NEET PG exam, among others.

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Resident Doctors Association, India has put a charter of ten demands to the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, including the formation of the Indian Medical Service in line with the Union Public Service Commission, enactment of Central Protection Act, giving allowance and bond-free medical education, among other demands. FORDA president Dr Aviral Mathur said that their demands have been pending for years yet no action has been taken to address them. “We urge the government to address the issues at the earliest. We find many healthcare workers are often assaulted. We demand that Central Protection Act should be made,” said Mathur. “Nursing students and nurses are provided risk hazards allowances but doctors are not. We should be given risk hazards allowances,” he added. The other demands included creation of permanent posts for doctors, provision of at least six months duration in ad-hoc posts, amendment of residency scheme, provision of uniform stipend for resident doctors, timely conduction of NEET PG exam and constitution of apex body which can conduct exams. FORDA General Secretary Dr Sarvesh Kumar Pandey said that the doctors’ body will invite other medical associations to build more momentum for their demands. “We will invite organisations to disscus these issues. We will invite IMA,, FAIMA, DMA and Delhi-AIIMS RDA, All India Medical Association and other major associations. Around the first week of February, we expect that we meet these organisations and raise these issues collectively to the government,” he said. Allowances, permanent posts, among demands The other demands included creation of permanent posts for doctors, provision of at least six months duration in ad-hoc posts, amendment of residency scheme, provision of uniform stipend for resident doctors and timely conduction of NEET PG exam, among others.