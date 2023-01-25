Schools should ensure every pupil gets admit card: Delhi Child rights panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prior to the Central Board of Secondary Education exams, the Delhi Commission for protection of Child Rights has strictly advised all schools in the national capital to ensure that every student gets their admit card without delay.

The commission took notice of the situation as it consistently received complaints that many schools held issuing admit cards to students until the very last minute in order to collect fees. The Delhi High Court ruled in its judgement that, “A child cannot be made to suffer and not be allowed to attend classes or barred from taking examinations in the middle of an academic session on the grounds of non-payment of the fees,” the advisory was issued.

The court said, “The academic session of the petitioner cannot be allowed to be wasted since the current academic session is about to end... Not allowing the petitioner to take up board examinations would put the petitioner at great hardship.”

“The career prospects of students will get affected. Therefore, the damage inflicted on the students by the denial of admit cards is irreparable.” said the commission Further, the commission advised all the Deputy Directors of Education to be very vigilant and sensitive to this issue, and initiate immediate and strong action against schools that withhold admit cards of the students.

NEW DELHI: Prior to the Central Board of Secondary Education exams, the Delhi Commission for protection of Child Rights has strictly advised all schools in the national capital to ensure that every student gets their admit card without delay. The commission took notice of the situation as it consistently received complaints that many schools held issuing admit cards to students until the very last minute in order to collect fees. The Delhi High Court ruled in its judgement that, “A child cannot be made to suffer and not be allowed to attend classes or barred from taking examinations in the middle of an academic session on the grounds of non-payment of the fees,” the advisory was issued. The court said, “The academic session of the petitioner cannot be allowed to be wasted since the current academic session is about to end... Not allowing the petitioner to take up board examinations would put the petitioner at great hardship.” “The career prospects of students will get affected. Therefore, the damage inflicted on the students by the denial of admit cards is irreparable.” said the commission Further, the commission advised all the Deputy Directors of Education to be very vigilant and sensitive to this issue, and initiate immediate and strong action against schools that withhold admit cards of the students.