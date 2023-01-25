Home Cities Delhi

World Scout Jamboree: Eight Delhi students with special needs will represent India in South Korea

Along with eight students, two trainers and one contingent leader will be participating in the 25th World Scout Jamboree Saemangeum.

India flag

Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Eight children with special needs from the Delhi government schools will represent the country in the 25th World Scout Jamboree Saemangeum, which will be held in Jeollabuk-do city of South Korea. 

Along with eight students, two trainers and one contingent leader will be participating in the 25th World Scout Jamboree Saemangeum. The 25th World Scout Jamboree which is being organized from August 1 to August 12, 2023, focuses on enabling participants to develop leadership and life skills through Scouting activities, challenging their perception of global issues and encouraging them to become active citizens. 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Taking part in this event will help them in developing confidence and self-esteem. It will contribute significantly to inclusive education and give them the chance to engage with and learn from students from various countries and cultures.” 

He further added, “We have also created an environment for inclusive education in our schools so that children with special needs can have better opportunities for development and growth. It is a matter of pride for us that they will be representing the country in Korea.” The children from government schools, who are participating in the event, either have a locomotor disability or are hearing impaired.

