50 cars among assets worth Rs 77 crore being attached by ED in Delhi excise scam

The agency has also moved to attach Nair’s house worth Rs 1.77 crore in Crescent Bay, Parel, Mumbai. Several properties of Pillai in Hyderabad, valued at around Rs 2.25 crore, have been attached.

Published: 26th January 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has identified to freeze assets worth about Rs 77 crore, including residences, restaurant and 50 cars, belonging to five persons accused of laundering in the Delhi excise policy scam. 

According to sources, the ED has moved to freeze assets valued at Rs 76.54 crore, belonging to Sameer Mahendru, Vijay Nair, Amit Arora and Arun Pillai who are allegedly involved in the scam that has caused losses to the tune of Rs 2,873 crore to the Delhi government. 

The attachment list of assets in the NCR includes a house worth Rs 35 crore in Jor bagh belonging to Mahendru and his wife Geetika, and Amit Arora’s residence at Magnolias in Gurugram worth Rs 7.68 crore. The agency has also moved to attach Nair’s house worth Rs 1.77 crore in Crescent Bay, Parel, Mumbai. Several properties of Pillai in Hyderabad, valued at around Rs 2.25 crore, have been attached.

The ED also identified 50 vehicles worth Rs 10.23 crore owned by Indospirit Group, of which Mahendru is the MD, for attachment along with financial instruments worth Rs 14.39 crore. Also on the list are several restaurants of Dinesh Arora, who has turned an approver from being an accused in the case. His assets, valued at Rs 3.18 crore, include restaurants in NCR like Chica, La Roca and Unplugged Courtyard.

