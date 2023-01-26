AIIMS panel to check coaching culture, suggest edu reforms

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Observing its MBBS students missing lectures in college to attend coaching classes for higher medical studies, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday constituted a committee to probe the reasons and suggest reforms so that students don’t rely on external help in their studies.

An official order issued from the institute’s director showed that a 19-member committee of professors from different departments has been tasked to suggest reforms in the pattern of teaching, training, and evaluation of the final year MBBS students. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas.

“It has been found that the attendance of students in the lecture classes is poor. Besides, in the last few years, the method of teaching and learning has changed significantly with a larger participation of online methods and simulation-based training,” the order copy read.

“There is a necessity to modify our current pattern of teaching, clinical training, and evaluation targeting long-term capacity building and develop a validated model for nationwide implementation,” it added.

The panel has been given a deadline of two months to suggest the required changes “after due consultation with all stakeholders.” A senior official said the need for this move arouse because the level and pattern of medical competence for higher studies have evolved while the syllabus has not.

“The MBBS is not enough these days and students start preparing for the Postgraduate residency programmes right after enrolling in the UG course. With time and changed patterns, the entrance exams have become tougher,” they said.

“The questions asked in such exams are more clinical and demand in-depth knowledge from the applicants. The MBBS course and self-study provide limited exposure to clinical aspects and that is why students look for coaching to score better rank,” he added.

‘Reform teaching pattern’

