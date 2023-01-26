Home Cities Delhi

Autorickshaw driver stabbed to death in Delhi by 'passengers'

The victim has been identified as Anar Singh, a resident of Munirka. He had suffered a stab injury on his neck.

Published: 26th January 2023 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 44-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death in Dwarka's Sector-13 area early on Thursday by two persons believed to be passengers, police said.

The victim has been identified as Anar Singh, a resident of Munirka. He had suffered a stab injury on his neck.

The police received information regarding the stabbing around 2 am on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that two unidentified persons, who were likely to have been present in the autorickshaw, are suspected to be involved, the police said. The police have ruled out a robbery angle as Singh's belongings, including his mobile phone and wallet, have been recovered.

They are checking CCTV footage of the area and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, the police added.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Dwarka North police station, Vardhan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp