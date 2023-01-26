Autorickshaw driver stabbed to death in Delhi by 'passengers'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 44-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death in Dwarka's Sector-13 area early on Thursday by two persons believed to be passengers, police said.

The victim has been identified as Anar Singh, a resident of Munirka. He had suffered a stab injury on his neck.

The police received information regarding the stabbing around 2 am on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that two unidentified persons, who were likely to have been present in the autorickshaw, are suspected to be involved, the police said. The police have ruled out a robbery angle as Singh's belongings, including his mobile phone and wallet, have been recovered.

They are checking CCTV footage of the area and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, the police added.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Dwarka North police station, Vardhan said.

