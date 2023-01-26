Delhi govt to connect unauthorised villages with sewer networks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to connect unauthorised colonies and villages with sewer networks to ensure better sewerage management in the national capital, Delhi government on Wednesday approved a project to connect 29 unauthorised colonies and three villages with sewer line connections. The government said that after the completion of this project, nearly five lakh people of unauthorised colonies and villages of the area will get relief from sewer problems.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that at present the work of laying internal and peripheral sewer lines in some places in these areas is going on and are in the final stages, while at some places the works have been completed. He added that soon Delhi Jal Board will extend the domestic sewer connection line to the houses of the consumers of the area so that people do not have to face the sewer problem. Along with this, there is no need to take approval from the concerned agencies for connecting the sewer line and cutting the road.

He said that the city government is working in a phased manner to ensure better sewerage management and 24-hour water supply across the capital. In order to make the Yamuna clean and the environment better, it is necessary to extend sewer lines and provide connections to every household.

“All the houses of 12 unauthorised colonies and 3 villages of Wazirabad and three unauthorised colonies of Bhalswa will be connected to the sewer line. Due to the lack of a sewerage system here, sewage is released into the local pond, septic tank, or drains, which then passes into the Yamuna. This increases the pollution level of the river. To eliminate this process of water disposal in the Yamuna every house will be connected to sewerage to reduce the water polluting elements. After completion of the project, the sewerage will be treated at STPs first and then it will get disposed of in the Yamuna,” said the Deputy CM.

The major colonies and villages that will be benefitted are Milan Vihar, Surendra Colony, Deepanshu Colony, Shiv Kunj, Jagatpur Village, Jagatpur Extension, Sangam Vihar, Jharoda Part-2, Harijan Basti and Tyagi Colony, Hardev Nagar, Jharoda Part-1, Wazirabad Village and Extension, Jharoda Majra Village and Bhagwan Park.

