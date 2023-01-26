Delhi govt to give Rs 1 crore aid to families of 8 slain personnel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will give an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of eight police and armed forces personnel who died in the line of duty, including an Army co-pilot whose body was found after 75 days following a chopper crash, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

“We see how our soldiers lay down their lives on the borders for our safety. Our home guards and civil defense volunteers protect us without caring for their lives. When such people become martyrs, there is no one to check on their families,” he said.

Kejriwal said in the last seven to eight years, the Delhi government has given Rs1 crore as aid to the families of many such people. “I myself have gone to the homes of many martyrs and given cheques to their families. Today, I am announcing the names of eight such martyrs, who martyred in the recent past,” he added.

