Delhi Police's women pipe band participates in Republic Day parade for first time

They were part of the Delhi Police band led by Inspector Rajender Singh that marched on the Kartavya Path. They played the "Delhi Police Song".

Published: 26th January 2023 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Republic Day Parade

Marching contingents during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Jan. 26, 2023 | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's women's pipe band participated in the Republic Day parade for the first time on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police and IPS officer Shweta K Sugathan led the Delhi Police marching contingent at the parade this year.

The Delhi Police marching contingent comprised one gazetted officer, three sub-inspectors, 44 head constables and 100 constables, all smartly clad in red safa. All the members of the contingent were more than six feet tall.

The Delhi Police's marching contingent has a unique distinction of participating in every Republic Day parade ever since India became a republic on January 26, 1950.

It has been adjudged the best marching contingent of the Republic Day parade 15 times. Its motto is "Shanti, Seva aur Nyaya'', meaning "Peace, Service and Justice".

It also won the best marching contingent in 2021.

