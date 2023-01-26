Delhi: Snatchers arrested while 'returning' phone to owner

Home Cities Delhi

A man’s mobile phone was first snatched by three people and when the victim tried to 
call on his stolen number, the accused offered to return it but for a price!

The three accused who stole the phone

By Express News Service

All three accused, identified as Sajan (22), Sonu (22), and Vinay (22), were nabbed in a Bollywood-flick-like operation. The incident took place on January 20, when Uday Kumar was crossing from Deer 
Park near Sai Chowk Dilshad Garden in Delhi’s Shahdara area when three men stole his phone.

The complainant then called on his stolen mobile number and to his surprise, the accused promised to return it but demanded Rs 2,000 for it. The complainant then contacted the police and revealed all that transpired. The cops immediately formed a team to crack the case. Meanwhile, the complainant was directed by the accused to reach Deer Park for the exchange of mobile with money.

“One constable was directed to be with the complainant in civil clothes while we surrounded the Dear Park area and sealed all its exit points,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena. The police even tracked the stolen mobile phone which confirmed the presence of the accused people at the location.

As the complainant reached the spot, Constable Vikas chased them and swiftly caught hold of one of the three accused. Accordingly, a case was registered under the relevant sections and the accused was arrested. Later during further investigation, two more were nabbed by the police while they were trying to leave the 
national capital.

