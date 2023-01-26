Two Class 10 students booked for friend’s murder in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Class 10 students were booked for allegedly murdering their friend and dumping his body near a railway track, police said on Wednesday. An investigating officer said preliminary investigations had revealed that the three boys had gone to the station to see Maruti Suzuki’s containers. The victim was electrocuted when he tried to climb one container.

However, on the basis of the victim’s father’s complaint, a murder case was registered at the government railway police station. The victim, also a Class 10 student, had left home with the two accused on Monday. While the other two returned but his son didn’t, his father approached the police. The friends, during questioning, are changing their statements. CCTV footage explored by the police showed that the victim going with his friends, his father said in his complaint.

The boy’s body was recovered from the bushes near the railway track on Tuesday on the basis of information received from the accused duo, according to the complaint. “I have doubts that both the friends of my son dumped the body after murdering my son,” he added in the complaint.

An FIR has been registered against the two teenagers under sections 302 (murder), 201 (hiding evidence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. “We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said government railway police station SHO Ramphal.



