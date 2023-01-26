Home Cities Delhi

Unnao rape victim seeks cancellation of Sengar’s bail

Sengar has been granted interim bail to attend his daughter’s wedding.

Published: 26th January 2023 09:28 AM

Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the CBI and expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving a life term for raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in 2017, on a plea by the victim seeking cancellation of his interim bail.

Sengar has been granted interim bail to attend his daughter’s wedding. His sentence was suspended from January 27 to February 10 in the rape case and in another for which he is serving 10 years’ imprisonment for the death of the rape victim’s father in custody.

The survivor has also requested that additional restrictions are imposed on Sengar during his release period as she had been receiving information that Sengar is going to harm her and her family. “The apprehension of the applicant as regards her safety, and that of her family, has increased, especially in consideration of the fact that the appellant, upon being released on bail, is permitted to use his mobile phone, and he is likely to influence his known persons in the administration in order to harass the present applicant, and to create security risks,” read her application.

