14-year-old boy shot for unpaid debt of  Rs 18,000, four arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested four people who allegedly shot dead a 14-year-old boy in the national capital as the latter was not paying his debt of Rs 18,000 to them, an official said on Thursday.The accused were identified as Harshit (21), Vikram (19), Vipin (20), and Pankaj (19). Sharing details, Dy. Commissioner of Police (Outer North District) Devesh Kumar Mahla said two PCR calls were received on January 22 regarding a dead body lying in a drain in the Shahbad Dairy area after which the police reached the spot and found a body of a teenage male in a drain behind E block in Shahbad Dairy.

The body was taken out of the drain and the crime team and a team from Forensic Science Laboratory were called to examine the spot. “The deceased was having an injury on his head,” the DCP said.

Immediately, the police began conducting inquiries in the area to ascertain the identity of the deceased. “Kidnapping cases registered at Shahbad Dairy and nearby police stations were checked and the deceased was found to be matching the description of the missing boy registered in an FIR on January 19,” the official said.

The parents of the deceased were called and they identified the body as their 14-year-old son named Manjeet. The deceased had not gone to his house since January 8 and his parents lodged an FIR at Shahbad Dairy on January 19.The police added section 302 (punishment for murder) to the already registered FIR and began probing the matter. During the course of the investigation, four suspects -- Harshit, Vikram, Vipin, and Pankaj -- were zeroed down and then apprehended.

On interrogation, it was revealed that both Harshit and Vikram are siblings and run a garment shop in the Shahbad Dairy area. “The deceased used to buy clothes at their shop and had not paid money for them. He had also borrowed some amount from them. In total, he had to pay Rs 18,000 to them,” the DCP said.

The accused further disclosed that whenever they asked for their money back, the deceased used to make excuses and even threatened to implicate them in a false case. Subsequently, they decided to eliminate him.

“In the intervening night of January 9-10, all the four accused along with three other people called the deceased at their shop. One of the accused named Chenta was having a country-made pistol,” the DCP said.

When the accused people asked for their money back, a quarrel ensued and Chenta fired a shot at Manjeet. “Later they disposed of the body at E block drain and threw blood stained clothes in a drain near sector 11 Rohini,” the official said.He further said that three more accused, including the man who fired the shot, are still at large. “Efforts are on to nab them,” the official added.

