AAP misleading public, has no confidence in Constitution: BJP

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after AAP’s announcement to go to the Supreme Court over the mayor’s issue, Delhi BJP on Thursday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party have always been misleading the public as they have no faith in the constitution. They said that whenever AAP has to divert the attention of the people from their mistakes, they move to the door of the court and when the decision is not in their favour, they refuse to accept it.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said that AAP which has run away from the House should answer why Arvind Kejriwal has a problem in electing the mayor when they are in a majority.Sachdeva said that AAP has knocked the doors of the court to hide its loss and the acts done in the House as there are photographs and videos in the House which prove that its councillors deliberately obstructed the Mayor election.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that AAP was running away from the mayoral election by first creating ruckus in the House and now moving to top court where no one knows how much time it may take for a decision to come out. “In normal course the presiding officer could have called a meeting of the House any day but having landed in Court now it may take a couple of months to decide. This move to Court is a ploy to delay election of Mayor as AAP is not sure of its majority,” he said.

Kapoor said that the mayoral election could not be undertaken in the two previous meetings of the House due to ruckus created by AAP leaders. Moreover, it is clear that Kejriwal does not want the national capital to get a mayor as he fears that a unified single mayor may become more popular and become a potential threat to his political control of the party.AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi moved the SC on Thursday for directions to ensure that the mayoral election in Delhi is conducted in a time-bound manner, officials said.

NEW DELHI: Hours after AAP’s announcement to go to the Supreme Court over the mayor’s issue, Delhi BJP on Thursday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party have always been misleading the public as they have no faith in the constitution. They said that whenever AAP has to divert the attention of the people from their mistakes, they move to the door of the court and when the decision is not in their favour, they refuse to accept it. Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said that AAP which has run away from the House should answer why Arvind Kejriwal has a problem in electing the mayor when they are in a majority.Sachdeva said that AAP has knocked the doors of the court to hide its loss and the acts done in the House as there are photographs and videos in the House which prove that its councillors deliberately obstructed the Mayor election. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that AAP was running away from the mayoral election by first creating ruckus in the House and now moving to top court where no one knows how much time it may take for a decision to come out. “In normal course the presiding officer could have called a meeting of the House any day but having landed in Court now it may take a couple of months to decide. This move to Court is a ploy to delay election of Mayor as AAP is not sure of its majority,” he said. Kapoor said that the mayoral election could not be undertaken in the two previous meetings of the House due to ruckus created by AAP leaders. Moreover, it is clear that Kejriwal does not want the national capital to get a mayor as he fears that a unified single mayor may become more popular and become a potential threat to his political control of the party.AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi moved the SC on Thursday for directions to ensure that the mayoral election in Delhi is conducted in a time-bound manner, officials said.