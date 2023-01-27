Home Cities Delhi

Power to women: Pipe band makes entry for first time

The Delhi Police’s marching contingent has participated in every Republic Day parade ever since India became a republic on January 26, 1950.

Women personnel in a marching contingent of the CRPF during the 74th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s women pipe band made entry at the historic Kartavya Path for the first time during the Republic Day parade on Thursday.Led by bandmaster Inspector Rajender Singh, the pipe band comprised of one Inspector, nine sub-inspectors, 15 head constables, and 42 constables. The band had 35 women constables.

People who assembled to see the Republic Day parade were enthralled when the band marched past playing the ‘’Delhi Police song’’ and further electrifying the patriotic environment.The women’s pipe band was followed by Delhi Police’s marching contingent which has been adjudged as the best marching contingent of the Republic Day parade for 15 times. Assistant Commissioner of Police Shweta K Sugathan led the marching contingent at the parade this year.

The Delhi Police’s marching contingent has participated in every Republic Day parade ever since India became a republic on January 26, 1950. Its motto is “Shanti, Seva aur Nyaya”, meaning “Peace, Service, and Justice”.What added more grace was that all the personnel of the contingent were about six feet tall!

