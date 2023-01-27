Two liquor smugglers arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two people in separate operations who were allegedly involved in the trade of supplying illicit liquor and seized more than 6000 quarter bottles, an official said on Thursday. According to the official, the accused were identified as Kapil Kapoor (29), a resident of Rohtak, and Vishal Paswan (25), a resident of Mundka, Delhi.

In the first operation, DCP Dwarka M Harsh Vardhan said a team was already in function to nab the bootleggers and suppliers of illegal liquor in the jurisdiction of Dwarka. “Secret informers were also deployed in the area to get information in this regard,” the DCP said.

He said the police began making surveillance over the vehicles which crossed the borders regularly at odd hours and during surveillance one tempo was suspected of transporting illegal liquor from Haryana to Delhi.In the second operation, a 29-year-old man named Kapil Kapoor was nabbed by the Anti Narcotics cell while he was transporting a huge consignment of liquor.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two people in separate operations who were allegedly involved in the trade of supplying illicit liquor and seized more than 6000 quarter bottles, an official said on Thursday. According to the official, the accused were identified as Kapil Kapoor (29), a resident of Rohtak, and Vishal Paswan (25), a resident of Mundka, Delhi. In the first operation, DCP Dwarka M Harsh Vardhan said a team was already in function to nab the bootleggers and suppliers of illegal liquor in the jurisdiction of Dwarka. “Secret informers were also deployed in the area to get information in this regard,” the DCP said. He said the police began making surveillance over the vehicles which crossed the borders regularly at odd hours and during surveillance one tempo was suspected of transporting illegal liquor from Haryana to Delhi.In the second operation, a 29-year-old man named Kapil Kapoor was nabbed by the Anti Narcotics cell while he was transporting a huge consignment of liquor.