AAP pins hope on Feb 3 SC hearing on polls for election of MCD mayor

The court should give strict orders to the BJP’s central government and the MCD so that the new government is formed immediately.

Published: 28th January 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP senior leader Saurabh Bhardwaj | Express

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  AAP on Friday said that the Supreme Court will hear its plea for timely election of MCD mayor on February 3. “The Chief Justice of India allocated the date while taking up the petition filed by the party through its leaders,” said the party which moved the top court on Thursday demanding timely elections of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee of MCD.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said AAP wanted to get the mayor elections held freely and fairly but BJP is seeking to illegally cling to power in MCD. AAP has been forced to seek Supreme Court’s intervention to end BJP’s illegal control in the municipal body. 

The court should give strict orders to the BJP’s central government and the MCD so that the new government is formed immediately. Aldermen do not have the right to vote in the constitution and DMC Act, he added.  

“We have implored the Supreme Court to ensure that the MCD elections take place without further delay, as the people urgently need a new mayor to lead the city. Additionally, we have requested the court to ensure that the mayoral election is conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, which stipulate that aldermen of the MCD cannot participate in the mayoral election,” he said.

He added, “The people of Delhi have entrusted us with a clear majority, and it is our duty to ensure that the MCD has a functional government in place as soon as possible. BJP’s actions reveal their desire to maintain control over the MCD despite the fact that their tenure ended.”

‘Court should give strict orders’
The court should give strict orders to the  BJP's central government and the MCD so that the new government is formed immediately. 

