Ad hoc teachers being ‘displaced’: Sisodia to DU V-C

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Fridy wrote a letter to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, expressing concern over reports stating that 70 per cent of its ad hoc and temporary teachers are being “displaced” during the ongoing interviews for assistant professors. He emphasised the need to absorb ad-hoc teachers in permanent recruitment, as many of them have been teaching in DU colleges for decades and have necessary experience to deal with students from diverse backgrounds. “Request DU VC to facilitate the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers in Delhi Government’s colleges; government’s nominees on college boards will extend full cooperation,” he wrote. “Ongoing interviews for Assistant Professors have been catastrophic, reports say 70% ad-hoc teachers being displaced,” Sisodia said. “We believe that adhoc teachers should be absorbed in permanent recruitment as they understand the challenges and have been working there for decades. Delhi Government has nominees in boards of 28 colleges; these boards have the power to absorb adhocs into permanent roles and we want to go ahead with it,” he said. “Many of these teachers have been teaching at Delhi University colleges for decades. They understand the challenges of an institution, how to deal with students coming from different parts of the country, with diverse linguistic backgrounds and academic experiences. The experience of teaching in a classroom cannot be replaced,” he said. Sisodia requested the VC to facilitate absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers in Delhi government colleges and assured that government nominees on college boards will extend full cooperation.