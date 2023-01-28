Home Cities Delhi

Chinese syndicate of cyber crooks unearthed

Chinese cyber criminals have developed a module to cheat people looking for online work from home jobs or part time jobs as Chinese loan fraud is now declining due to action by agencies and awareness.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police has unearthed an international syndicate of cyber fraudsters who have cheated more than 11,000 people on the pretext of providing work from home jobs in Amazon. During a multi-dimensional investigation for almost six months, the international cyber crooks were found operating from China and Dubai and their mastermind was in Georgia. The police arrested three people, identified as Satish Yadav (36), Abhishek Garg (40) and Sandeep Mahla, in this connection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla, said the investigation done so far indicated that Chinese cyber criminals have developed a module to cheat people looking for online work from home jobs or part time jobs as Chinese loan fraud is now declining due to action by agencies and awareness among people.

He said that a complaint was received by a woman who said that she was cheated for Rs 1.18 lakh by some unknown scammers in the garb of providing online part-time jobs in Amazon. She said that it is a well drafted big scam run by some unknown criminals posing as Amazon Company. After ascertaining the facts, the police registered a case of cheating.

It was revealed that the telegram ID used by the scammers was being operated from Beijing, China and the WhatsApp number used to defraud the victim was operated from outside India. The police then wrote an email to NPCI and Kotak Mahindra bank seeking beneficiary details of the transactions and it was revealed that a shell firm account was used to accumulate money from victims.

“During the examination of details received from the bank, it was found that a total of Rs 5.17 Crore were credited in a single day. It was further revealed that the amount was siphoned further through 7 different firms. That siphoning of money has been done to foreign accounts through crypto currency,” the DCP said.

The official said the technical investigation finally led them to one of the accused named Satish Yadav. He disclosed the name of another accused Abhishek Garg. The third accused Mahla was arrested after his account was found involved in siphoning the money through RazorPay to a fraudster sitting abroad.

How they were trapped

  •   Fake websites generally developed from China
  •   Promotions on social media with lucrative get millions of paid likes and ratings
  •   Pop-ups for finding online job or work from home
  •   Cons develop full proof procedure to run their organisation
  •   Wallets are designed like Amazon where users can see various options like balance, tasks, order, withdrawal, selling/flagging products
  •   Victims asked to create a work ID on website.
  •   Users are assigned with the task of selling or purchasing
