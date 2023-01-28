Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Official dismissed for ‘fraudulently’ giving govt land to pvt persons

The ends of justice would be met by imposing an appropriate major penalty, the LG said, and therefore, proposed to enhance the penalty to “dismissal from service”. 

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lt Governor VK Saxena has dismissed a Delhi government official from service for “fraudulently” registering 57 sales and purchase deeds of government and gram sabha lands in favour of private persons, a Raj Niwas official said on Friday.

Harish Bajaj, Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS), Grade I, allegedly registered 106 “instruments” illegally with “mala fide intentions and financial quid pro quo”, in violation of rules, regulations and instructions issued by the Department of Revenue, said the official.

Of the 106 “instruments”, 57 were in relation to government and gram sabha lands, he claimed.
“In a strong message to officials that no irregularity or corruption will be tolerated, L-G V K Saxena has dismissed Harish Bajaj from services, for fraudulently registering 57 sales and purchase deeds of government and gram sabha lands and lands in khasras that had already been notified under sections 4 and 6 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, in favour of private persons,” they said.

Disposing of a case of appeal filed by Bajaj against a government order that had “compulsorily retired” him from services in 2020 for the acts of commission and omission on his part, the L-G observed that the penalty of compulsory retirement is grossly disproportionate. Saxena said Bajaj, a deputy secretary in the labour department, is liable to be held responsible for “gross dereliction” in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities and for “proven misconduct”.

The ends of justice would be met by imposing an appropriate major penalty, the LG said, and therefore, proposed to enhance the penalty to “dismissal from service”.  Bajaj in his appeal to the L-G, did not deny having registered the said lands, they said.

