Delhi road accident: 41-year-old man Tossed and dragged to death

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another shocking case of road accident, a 41-year-old man was killed while another suffered critical injuries when the duo, both scooty-borne, collided with a car and one of them got stuck on the bonnet of the offending vehicle.

The road mishap, which gave glimpses of the horrific Kanjhawala accident in which a 20-year-old woman died a horrific death after being dragged for around 12 km underneath a car, took place when the victims, identified as Kailash Bhatnagar (41) and Sumit Khari, were riding a scooty in northwest Delhi’s Kanhaiya Nagar around 3 am on Friday and were allegedly hit by a speeding car.

The impact of the collision was so strong that Sumit Khari was tossed for several metres in the air and landed on the roof of the car and ultimately fell on the road. While Kailash got stuck between the windshield and the bonnet of the car, the scooty got stuck in the bumper.

“However, the driver of the offending vehicle instead of stopping his car, accelerated it towards Inderlok and victim Kailash remained stuck on the bonnet for more than 350 metres,” said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest).

She said the whole incident happened in front of two PCR vans, which were on night patrolling duty in the area. “The police acted promptly and intercepted the offending vehicle at a distance of about 350 meters from the spot of the accident,” the DCP said.

The driver and four others tried to escape from the spot but the cops chased them and got hold of two of the accused, including the driver. Both the victims were immediately shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared Kailash as brought dead. The injured Sumit is currently admitted at AIIMS Trauma Centre where his condition is said to be critical.

A source in the Delhi Police told The New Indian Express that Kailash had lost his life on the bonnet only. “He was stuck in between the windshield and the car’s bonnet. A cavity formed there due to the collision. When we intercepted the vehicle, he was lying unconscious on the bonnet, possibly dead,” the source said.

During investigation three more accused were also arrested.

All the car occupants, identified as 20-year-old Parveen alias silli (driver), Diviansh Puri (19), Om Bhardwaj (19), Harsh Mudgal (19) and Devansh (19), during interrogation stated that they were roaming around after attending a wedding function. The official said during their medical examination, it was opined that all accused were under influence of alcohol.

NEW DELHI: In yet another shocking case of road accident, a 41-year-old man was killed while another suffered critical injuries when the duo, both scooty-borne, collided with a car and one of them got stuck on the bonnet of the offending vehicle. The road mishap, which gave glimpses of the horrific Kanjhawala accident in which a 20-year-old woman died a horrific death after being dragged for around 12 km underneath a car, took place when the victims, identified as Kailash Bhatnagar (41) and Sumit Khari, were riding a scooty in northwest Delhi’s Kanhaiya Nagar around 3 am on Friday and were allegedly hit by a speeding car. The impact of the collision was so strong that Sumit Khari was tossed for several metres in the air and landed on the roof of the car and ultimately fell on the road. While Kailash got stuck between the windshield and the bonnet of the car, the scooty got stuck in the bumper. “However, the driver of the offending vehicle instead of stopping his car, accelerated it towards Inderlok and victim Kailash remained stuck on the bonnet for more than 350 metres,” said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest). She said the whole incident happened in front of two PCR vans, which were on night patrolling duty in the area. “The police acted promptly and intercepted the offending vehicle at a distance of about 350 meters from the spot of the accident,” the DCP said. The driver and four others tried to escape from the spot but the cops chased them and got hold of two of the accused, including the driver. Both the victims were immediately shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared Kailash as brought dead. The injured Sumit is currently admitted at AIIMS Trauma Centre where his condition is said to be critical. A source in the Delhi Police told The New Indian Express that Kailash had lost his life on the bonnet only. “He was stuck in between the windshield and the car’s bonnet. A cavity formed there due to the collision. When we intercepted the vehicle, he was lying unconscious on the bonnet, possibly dead,” the source said. During investigation three more accused were also arrested. All the car occupants, identified as 20-year-old Parveen alias silli (driver), Diviansh Puri (19), Om Bhardwaj (19), Harsh Mudgal (19) and Devansh (19), during interrogation stated that they were roaming around after attending a wedding function. The official said during their medical examination, it was opined that all accused were under influence of alcohol.