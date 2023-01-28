Home Cities Delhi

MCD Mayor election may hang fire till April

Meanwhile, sources also said that the MCD is not in favour of calling the meeting since the whole poll exercise, even if done successfully, will only give the elected mayor to work merely for a month.

Published: 28th January 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

AAP and BJP members exchange heated arguments during mayor election at the Civic Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

AAP and BJP members exchange heated arguments during mayor election at the Civic Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The next meeting to elect the mayor of the MCD is hanging fire. The Presiding Officer of MCD is showing no haste in reconvening the adjourned meeting so far, even though a few days have passed since the fiasco repeated in the previous meeting, sources said. 

Sources said that the Presiding Officer, Satya Sharma, has not contacted the L-G to officially inform him about the stalled mayoral poll. “The process to recall the meeting has not been initiated so far, unlike the previous time when the procedure re-started right after the first meeting was adjourned,” the source said.

One of the reasons is that the oath-taking of all councillors, including the ten aldermen, has been completed, which was one of the main agenda of BJP, they said. “The aldermen took an oath in the previous meeting, which could not be done during the first one. The BJP is relaxed since the aldermen are now eligible for voting in the selection of Standing Committee members,” the source said.

Meanwhile, sources also said that the MCD is not in favour of calling the meeting since the whole poll exercise, even if done successfully, will only give the elected mayor to work merely for a month.
 “The whole procedure of recalling the meeting, which includes the submission of a file enclosing the events that took place in the previous meeting, choosing a date for election by the municipal secretary, getting approval from the commissioner, forwarding the file to the Delhi Government for further clearance, and finally getting approved by the L-G, will take 2-3 weeks.

If all goes as planned without any objection, then we can expect the election to be held February end. However, the elected mayor will only get to work for a month, and the House will have to go for re-election again in April,” a senior official explained.

The Delhi Municipal Act binds the civic body to hold mayoral elections “every year in April.” According to the act, a ‘year’ is defined as the commencement of the year on the 1st day of April, and unless there is some amendment to the Act or a gazette notification is issued, the tenure of the mayor to be elected will end on March 31, official said.

In 1997 as well, the MCD election was held in February but the mayor was not elected till March 31 since the civic body chief would have got only a month to function, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD Mayor election Saxena BJP AAP
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp